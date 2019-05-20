scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Turmeric prices rise 0.53 pc on firm demand

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Turmeric prices rose 0.53 per cent to Rs 7,228 per quintal in futures trade Monday as participants raised their positions driven by a pick-up in demand at the spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, turmeric for delivery in July contracts moved up by Rs 38, or 0.53 per cent, to Rs 7,228 per quintal with an open interest of 6,220 lots. Marketmen said, speculative positions created by participants driven by a strong domestic as well as export demand at the spot market mainly attributed the rise in turmeric prices. PTI ADI SHWSHW

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos