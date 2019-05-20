Turmeric prices rise 0.53 pc on firm demand

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Turmeric prices rose 0.53 per cent to Rs 7,228 per quintal in futures trade Monday as participants raised their positions driven by a pick-up in demand at the spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, turmeric for delivery in July contracts moved up by Rs 38, or 0.53 per cent, to Rs 7,228 per quintal with an open interest of 6,220 lots. Marketmen said, speculative positions created by participants driven by a strong domestic as well as export demand at the spot market mainly attributed the rise in turmeric prices. PTI ADI SHWSHW