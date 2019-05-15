Turmeric prices rise on positive demand

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Turmeric prices rose by 3.33 per cent to Rs 6,952 per quintal in futures trade Wednesday as participants raised their positions driven by pick-up in demand at the spot market. Marketmen said speculative positions created by participants driven by strong domestic as well as exports demand mainly attributed the rise in turmeric prices. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, turmeric for delivery in June contracts moved up by Rs 224, or 3.33 per cent, to Rs 6,952 per quintal with an open interest of 13,120 lots. PTI ADI SHWSHW