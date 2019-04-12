Turmeric prices slip 0.21% on low demand

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Turmeric prices fell 0.21 per cent in futures market Friday on account of easing demand from retailers and industrial buyers at the spot market. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, turmeric for delivery in April contracts declined by Rs 14, or 0.21 per cent, to Rs 6,546 per quintal with an open interest of 425 lots. Market analysts said off-loading of positions by traders due to fall in demand at the domestic spot market against adequate stock position on increased supplies mainly exerted pressure on prices here. PTI ADI SHWSHW