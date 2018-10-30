Turmeric prices up by 0.95 per cent on good demand

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Turmeric prices were trading up by 0.95 per cent to Rs 6,790 per quintal in futures trade as participants built up fresh positions, mainly driven by uptick in domestic and export demand in the spot market. Besides, limited arrivals from major producing regions fuelled the uptrend. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, turmeric for delivery in December was trading higher by Rs 64, or 0.95 per cent, to Rs 6,790 per quintal with an open interest of 1,685 lots. Similarly, the spice for delivery in December increased by Rs 40, or 0.59 per cent, to Rs 6,830 per quintal, in an open interest of 3,730 lots. Analysts said fresh positions created by participants following pick up in domestic as well as export demand in the spot market against restricted supplies from producing regions mainly pushed up turmeric prices in futures trade. ADIADI