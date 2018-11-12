Turmeric up 0.95% in futures trade on spot demand

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Turmeric prices moved up by 0.95 per cent to Rs 6,600 per quintal in futures trade Mondayafter participants built up fresh positions amid pick-up in demand at the spot market. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, turmeric for delivery in current month was trading higher by Rs 62, or 0.95 per cent, at Rs 6,600 per quintal with an open interest of 1,955 lots. Also, the contract for delivery in December rose by Rs 54, or 0.81 per cent at Rs 6,686 per quintal. The open interest stood at 12,305 lots. Marketmen said fresh positions created by traders following rising demand in the physical market against restricted supplies form producing belts, mainly influenced turmeric prices at futures trade here. PTI SUN ADIADI