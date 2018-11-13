Turmeric up in futures trade on firm demand

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Turmeric prices rose 1.84 per cent to Rs 6,626 per quintal in futures trade Tuesday after participants built up fresh positions due to pick up in domestic and export demand. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange,turmeric for delivery in November traded higher by Rs 120, or 1.84 per cent to Rs 6,626 per quintal with an open interest of 600 lots. The spice for delivery in December also increased by Rs 18, or 0.27 per cent, to Rs 6,642 per quintal, in an open interest of 12,965 lots. Analysts said fresh positions created by participants following upsurge in domestic as well as export demand at the spot markets, mainly pushed up turmeric prices at futures trade. PTI SUN ADIADI