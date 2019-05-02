TurningIdeas Incubates RealTell - A Gamifying Offline Retail Startup

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, May 2, 2019/PRNewswire/ --RealTell, a retail tech startup incubated at TurningIdeas Ventures announces the launch of its flagship product 'RealTell Retail' for fashion and lifestyle brands.(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/880989/TurningIdeas_Ventures_Logo.jpg)(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/880997/TurningIdeas_Incubates_RealTell.jpg) "Offline retail is here to stay and this startup helps retailers, primarily the fashion & apparel brands to drive footfall and increase basket size by gamifying offline shopping experience," said Ashish Mittal, Chief Mentor, TurningIdeas Ventures.The company was started by Sanyam Gupta and Shivendra Misra - two young college entrepreneurs from Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University.In a statement, the company said its Kiosk solutions will help shoppers to discover new combo prices for the fashion and other retails products everyday, based on artificial intelligence and machine learning, driving footfall to stores and turning buying experience into a game.While online retailers have all the information about shoppers because every click can be tracked, offline retail stores lose out on the valuable shopper insights due to the lack of proper infrastructure and technology. With intense competition from e-commerce players, offline retail brands need to change their ways of business to drive more footfall and increase sales.With its patented technology, RealTell Retail gamifies the shopping experience by letting shoppers discover a dynamic price for products of their choice. Speaking about the product, Shivendra Misra, said, "Imagine walking into a store, scanning your items at a kiosk and saving money at each visit. What's exciting is that the prices and the offers change every day. That's what no one has been able to do. The industry has relied for long on the rule of thumb and guesswork but never before has it been able to make data-driven decisions at scale to make the experience of the end-customer so good that they want to come back again."Adding on to this, Sanyam Gupta, said, "That's what RealTell Retail is all about. It is about making the customer the king and having a compelling value proposition to drive footfall that offline retailers will not experience with the traditional systems that they use."Earlier this year, RealTell collaborated with Crimsoune Club, a leading lifestyle manufacturer, to help the brand manage its business efficiently and transparently right from their mobile device. The startup has already deployed the solution in 900+ stores of Crimsoune Club pan India.Talking about the journey so far, Mr. Piyush Mangla, Director, Crimsoune Club, said, "Mobility is clearly the future of retail and lifestyle brands will have to stay on top of the wave to continue to grow and innovate. RealTell has already helped Crimsoune Club manage business at the click of a button and now, drive more footfall to stores, something which offline retail stores have struggled for long."About TurningIdeas Ventures TurningIdeas Venture is startup and enterprise advisory and early stage investment company helping startups to scale and go global and enterprises to partner and innovate with startups.Source: TurningIdeas Ventures LLP PWRPWR