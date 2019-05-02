TurningIdeas Launches #GoGlobal Program to Accelerate Startup Growth

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, May 2, 2019/PRNewswire/ --TurningIdeas Ventures announced the official launch of its Global Growth Program for startup ecosystem today. The program will serve as a platform for Indian startups to collaborate with global partners and explore market potential in other countries outside India.(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/880989/TurningIdeas_Ventures_Logo.jpg)(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/880990/TurningIdeas_Todd_Smith_GoGlobal.jpg)The company organized the event and startup pitches for Todd Smith , Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Canada. Speaking at the event, Minister Smith highlighted the importance of working together and developing partnerships between the Ontario and India's start-up communities. Partnerships such as these, with TurningIdeas, will help mature Indian startups to get a head-start to set up their business in Canada through Start-up Visa and other programs.In recent years, the company has witnessed a number of young startups going global after setting firm roots in India. From craft beer maker Bira to online food delivery app Zomato, Indian startups have expanded their business overseas with great poise."If you have to grow, you must address global markets. So we decided to look around and identify best startup ecosystem partners around the world who can help Indian startups to head-start their ventures globally. If you are a startup looking to build global plays, you will surely benefit from the same," said Ashish Mittal, Founder, TurningIdeas Ventures.Speaking at the launch, Mr. Mittal said that the best way to do this is to expose startups, who are keen to explore global markets, to focused programs in various countries by taking them as a delegation to that country and help them with market assessment, meeting key ecosystem partners, investors and government authorities who can support the initial setup and scale of their business in the country.Some of the startups who presented at the launch and are part of the recent #GoGlobal program included RealTell, Blue Vector and Gesture Research, who are now looking to setup and scale their business in Canada and the US.The program will also help global venture capitalists, investors and ecosystem partners be exposed to promising Indian startups. TurningIdeas also executes Soft-Landing programs for global startup ecosystem to explore and setup the business in India by helping them do the market assessment, connect them with the right ecosystem stakeholders and prospect customers in India's 100B people opportunity."We are excited about partnering with TurningIdeas to build a bridge for Indian companies to crossover into Europe and beyond. Berlin is the English speaking, cultural capital of Europe and we are looking forward to making it the top destination for Indian founders moving abroad," said Gagan Bhatia, CEO & Founder Diaspora.One of the core goals of these partnerships is to take Indian startups, when they are market-ready and product-solid, to go global, by virtue of introducing them to our international partners and their leadership investors. They will look at products or solutions that pertain to their industry and will also help them with go-to-market strategies in target markets.About TurningIdeas VenturesTurningIdeas Venture is startup and enterprise advisory and early stage investment company helping startups to scale and go global and enterprises to partner and innovate with startups.Source: TurningIdeas Ventures LLP PWRPWR