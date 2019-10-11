Tusker comes outside AIIMS Rishikesh, creates scare

Rishikesh, Oct 11 (PTI) A wild elephant broke the forest barrier and came on the road outside AIIMS, Rishikesh past midnight on Thursday, causing a scare in the area, officials said. However, it returned to the forests after sometime of its own accord, Ranger of Gauhri range DP Uniyal said. At around 2 am on Thursday, a tusker, aged nearly 45 years, from the Rajaji Tiger Reserve came outside the gate of AIIMS Rishikesh on Pashulok Marg after breaking the forest barrier on Neelkanth Marg, creating a flutter in the area, he said. Security guards on duty at the AIIMS immediately shut its gates and raised an alarm. But the elephant remained unfazed and returned to the forests of Gauhri range after going up to gate number three of the institute, Uniyal said. PTI CORR ALM CK