TUV India Growth Journey Continues With New Office at Bangalore

MUMBAI and BANGALORE, October 16, 2018 --TUV India Private Limited (TUV NORD Group), a leading inspection, certification and testing organization, announces its new office at West of Chord Road, Rajajinagar, Bangalore. The new office is built with modern infrastructure and architecture, which will further provide an excellent work environment for employees. TUV India senior management team joined the Bangalore team for inauguration of this office on 13th Oct 2018. Mr. Anil Kumar, Vice President - Business Development, Inspection welcomed the senior management team of TUV India for the inaugural ceremony of the new office and expressed his pleasure towards continuous growth in the region.On this occasion, Mr. Manish Bhuptani, Managing Director, TUV India Private Limited said, "I am very proud and delighted to see the expansion of our Bangalore region with state-of-the-art food testing facility at one location and inspection and certification business moving to the new bigger premises. We are very thankful to all our employees and customers as without their support it would have not been possible to grow rapidly in Bangalore region. Our strategic focus, building new product portfolios through innovation and digitalization as per the expectation of our customers will continue to help us in the journey of growth and success." TUV India's food and material testing laboratory will continue its operations from the current premises at PDS Tower, Rajajinagar Industrial Estate while staff responsible for inspection, certification and training services will operate from this new office from 22nd October, 2018.About TUV India:TUV India Pvt. Ltd. part of TV NORD GROUP was established in 1989 - as part of the German RWTV group's Indian operations. With over 12,000 satisfied customers and over 750 employees in more than 25 locations and state-of-the-art laboratories across India, TUV India is never far from its customers. TUV India Pvt. Ltd. provides diverse services in inspection services, management systems certification, infrastructure, roads & highways, petroleum, chemicals & gas services, laboratory testing, training, automotive services, product testing and certification, sustainability services and renewable energy. For more information, visit: http://www.tuv-nord.com/in