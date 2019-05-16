TUV Rheinland opens state-of-the-art Wireless/IoT lab in the heart of India's high-tech design hub

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New testing facility will accelerate market access and cut testing turnaround times from weeks or months to days BANGALORE, India, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TUV Rheinland India has boosted its service offering in the sub-continent's expanding market with the opening of a state-of-the-art Wireless/IoT laboratory in the IT and design hub of Bangalore. The new 1,500 square meter lab will provide measurement and testing services in accordance with the latest international regulations. The new lab focuses on radio testing, radiated spurious emissions (Wireless/IoT) and radiated emissions (EMI/EMC) testing as well as providing full Wireless/IoT conformity assessment for a broad range of electrical, medical, commercial and automotive products. It also features the first third-party, 3 meter fully-anechoic chamber in the country. "The world is going Wireless and the technology is invading everything, from farms and factories to self-driving vehicles and even people's pockets. The explosion in IoT devices is also widening applications still further and boosting demand for safe, reliable and standards-compliant products many of which will be designed and manufactured in India for local and global markets," said TUV Rheinland, Regional Executive Vice President, Andreas Hoefer. "Launching a Wireless/IoT Laboratory in a high-tech design centre like Bangalore puts industry-leading testing and certification capabilities closer to customers, helping them to shorten development cycles and respond to opportunities quickly and cost-effectively," he added. The laboratory is fully equipped to support testing for a wide range of products, such as smart-meters, wearables, IoT-gateways and mobile phones. It covers a variety of protocols such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and ZigBee as well as 2G, 3G and 4G. The new facility's unique features include: Omnidirectional Antenna Performance testing for both 2D & 3D pattern measurement Wireless Alliance testing offering for LoRa and Sigfox Alliances Chamber in line with the recommendations of 3GPP, CISPR, ETSI and FCC"The launch of the new Wireless/IoT Laboratory in the heart of India's high-tech industrial sector underpins our commitment to supporting the country's development as an international design and manufacturing powerhouse. TUV Rheinland will continue to expand this facility, strengthening its capabilities and providing world-class services to meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Holger Kunz, Executive Vice President, Products at TUV Rheinland. Staffed by highly-qualified and experienced engineers, the lab is capable of supporting round-the-clock testing activities in accordance with the latest international regulations. It is a Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC) designated CAB (Conformity Assessment Body) in India. It is also accredited under ISO/IEC 17025 (NABL) to perform RED directive testing, as well as American Association for Laboratory Accredited (A2LA) for the US & Canada (FCC & ISED). "In addition to shortening testing-turn-around times from weeks or months to a few days, customers will be able to actually see their device being tested and gain access to ongoing expertise -- things that were previously impossible when they had to send products overseas," said TUV Rheinland India Managing Director, Thomas Fuhrmann. "The ease of scheduling lab slots, particularly during design and development stages, will simplify the entire process and significantly reduce the challenges of accessing lucrative, but highly-regulated markets," he said. About TUV Rheinland TUV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded nearly 150 years ago. The group maintains a worldwide presence of more than 20,000 people; annual turnover is EUR 2 billion. The independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, technology and the environment in nearly all aspects of life. TUV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, oversees projects, and helps to shape processes and information security for companies. Its experts train people in a wide range of careers and industries. To this end, TUV Rheinland employs a global network of approved labs, testing and education centers. Since 2006, TUV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com PWRPWR