TUV Rheinland's Gurgaon, India, product testing lab is now recognised by Telecommunication Engineering Center (TEC), Government of India

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TUV Rheinland, a global leader in independent technical services, announced its Gurgaon, India, product testing lab has now been recognised by the Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), Government of India, to conduct testing of telecom equipment, under Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecom Equipment (MTCTE). Under MTCTE program, the testing is to be carried in conformance to Essential Requirements for the equipment by labs designated by TEC and based upon the test reports certificate will be issued by TEC. The Indian Telegraph (Amendment) Rules, 2017 mandates that every telecom equipment imported and manufactured in India must undergo testing and certification prior to sale. The detailed procedure for complying with MTCTE under these rules have been notified separately. Testing for conformance to Essential Requirements for telecom equipment is to be conducted by Indian accredited laboratories designated by TEC. TEC shall then issue product certificates based on test reports from these accredited laboratories. "We are proud to be associated with TEC and to help them in their implementation of specifications and standards for the telecommunication sector in India. In addition to our state-of-the-art laboratory in Bangalore which is already an designated CAB of TEC, Gurgaon laboratory is also capable of carrying out independent tests that contribute to the development of modern and efficient telecom networks in India and use of standard, compliant devices and their interoperability, as per MTCTE. We possess the infrastructure and required competencies to support OEMs, designers and manufacturers, enable them to reduce product developmental cycles and improve speed-to-market," said Thomas Fuhrmann, Managing Director, TUV Rheinland India. "After BIS CRS scheme, this is a significant development by TEC to regulate telecom equipment in India. The Essential Requirements for telecom products are based on EMI/EMC testing, safety, technical and other requirements, as prescribed by TEC. Our laboratories have advanced and latest testing equipment to test products in accordance with TEC," said, Kalyan Varma, Vice President, Business Stream Products-IMEA, TUV Rheinland. "TUV Rheinland is dedicated to support TEC in their Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecom Equipment regulation. We are adept at handling multiple requests for product testing from both local as well as international manufacturers of telecom equipment," added Mr. Varma. TUV Rheinland has been operating in India since 1996. Today, its nationwide presence includes over 100 locations providing testing, training, inspection, and certification services to nearly every industry, with over 2,500 technical services. About TUV Rheinland TUV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded 145 years ago. The group maintains a worldwide presence more than 20,000 people; annual turnover is nearly EUR 2 billion. The independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, technology and the environment in nearly all aspects of life. TUV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, oversees projects, helps to shape processes and information security for companies. Its experts train people in a wide range of careers and industries. To this end, TUV Rheinland employs a global network of approved labs, testing and education centres. Since 2006, TUV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com About TUV Rheinland India TUV Rheinland India is a subsidiary of the TUV Rheinland Group, Germany. As part of the India, Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific Group, it caters to the Indian market as well as global markets. With its local headquarters in Bangalore, TUV Rheinland India is active in more than 100 locations in India. As a prominent service provider in the testing, training, inspection, and certification industry (TIC), it has one of the most advanced testing capabilities in India, including electrical safety, electromagnetic compatibility, IoT/wireless, material testing, reliability, solar photovoltaic, material testing, IT telecom, household/luminaries, medical devices, automotive components, /accessories, toys, textile, leather and product safety laboratories, all of which cover an area of more than 200,000 sq. ft.