TV adaptation of Scott Turow's 'One L' in works

Los Angeles, May 3 (PTI) American author and lawyer Scott Turow's novel "One L" is getting a television adaptation. The project is in "very early" stage at Freeform, reported Variety. According to the network, the eponymous series "follows five uniquely gifted students who bond as they navigate the perils of their first year of law school and come to terms with who they want to be, while grappling with their complicated pasts"."One L: The Turbulent True Story of a First Year at Harvard Law School" released in 1977.Several of Turow's other writings have already been adapted into TV feature films, including "Innocent", "Pleading Guilty", "Reversible Errors" and "Burden of Proof". His book "Presumed Innocent" was made into a film in 1990 and featured Harrison Ford, Greta Scacchi and Brian Dennehy.