TV channel head, editor sent to jail for 'defamatory content' on Yogi

Noida (UP), Jun 8 (PTI) The head of a private television news channel and its editor were Sunday remanded in 14-day judicial custody for allegedly broadcasting defamatory content against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said.Nation Live channel head Ishika Singh and editor Anuj Shukla were arrested Saturday, the police said."They were produced in a local court today (Sunday) which remanded them in 14-day judicial custody," Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna told PTI.During a debate on the Noida-based news channel on June 6, a woman had allegedly made defamatory statements against Adityanath, according to officials.Workers affiliated to a political party had approached the police with a complaint against the news channel for broadcasting the claims of the woman without verifying facts, the officials said.A case was registered against the channel officials at Phase 3 police station under Indian Penal Code sections 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 153 (promoting enmity between different groups), 505 [1] (Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report), 505 [2] (statements conducing to public mischief), the police said. During probe it was also found that the channel did not have any requisite licence to operate, Krishna said.An additional complaint over the illegal operation of the channel was made by district additional director, information, at Phase 3 police station following which an FIR under IPC sections 420 (fraud), 467 (forgery of documents) and related offences was registered, the officer said.The channel's version was not immediately available.