TV Today Q4 net falls 38 pc to Rs 20.21 crore

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Media firm TV Today Network Monday reported a 38.02 per cent fall in standalone net profit at Rs 20.21 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 32.61 crore during the corresponding quarter last year. Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 180.61 crore, down 4.61 per cent from Rs 189.35 crore during the same period last year, the company said in a BSE filing. Shares of TV Today Network were trading 3.18 per cent lower at Rs 274 apiece on the BSE. PTI SVK RVKRVK