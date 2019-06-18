TV18 Broadcast India Upgrades its Newsgathering Operations with Over 100 LiveU LU600 HEVC Units

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Multi-year agreement represents one of LiveU's largest HEVC deployments in India HACKENSACK, New Jersey, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TV18 Broadcast Ltd., one of India's most popular television broadcasting networks, has signed a multi-year lease agreement for more than a hundred units of LiveU's flagship LU600 HEVC solution. The units are already stationed in various locations in over 20 Indian states to support TV18's entire network of channels, including CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz, CNBC Bazaar, CNN-News18, News18 India, New18 UP/Uttarakhand, New18 Bihar/Jharkhand, News18 Bangla, News18 Odia, News18 MP/Chhattisgarh, News18 Rajasthan, News18 Punjab/Haryana/HP, News18 Gujarati, News18 Assam/NE, News18 Kannada, News18 Tamilnadu, News18 Kerala, News18 Urdu and News18 Lokmat. The TV18 group chose the reliability and stability of LiveU's IP bonding technology to stay ahead in its newsgathering operations, upgrading their entire fleet of portable backpack solutions to HEVC. The deal was overseen by LiveU's local partner, Lamhas, which provides 24/7 service and support throughout India. Mr. S. Venkatraman, VP of Teleport and Newsgathering of TV18 said, "We operate the biggest news network in the country and have robust newsgathering systems. We have been using LiveU units for field newsgathering for the last six years. Exploring and identifying innovative solutions for capturing and transmission live video feeds have always been our focus. With HEVC being the industry standard for video compression, the transition from H.264 to H.265 was a logical step, coupled with the reliability offered by LiveU's hardware-based encoding, even in low bandwidth regions. Having the latest technology at our disposal will give us an edge in the newsgathering process as well benefit us in the long run. We deployed LU600 units in the recently concluded General Election coverage in India and were satisfied with the field performance." "TV18 continuously works on network synergy to enhance our broadcast and digital operations across the country. Our collaboration with CNN provides us with the edge in obtaining visuals of international stories at the earliest possible time. We are actively working with LiveU's Matrix platform for the sharing of live visuals between our broadcast centres," continued Venkatraman. "We will be working closely with LiveU in our expansion process." Mr. Rajesh Sharma, VP of Technology and News Operations of TV18, added, "Support from partners and service providers is very critical to us while we manage highly intensive news operations. The size of our network, and our 24/7 newsgathering operations across the country, calls for a very proactive support system. We are satisfied with the relations and responses from M/S Lamhas and LiveU. We look forward to a long-term cooperation and business association with LiveU." "TV18 is one of our most esteemed customers and we were committed to ensure that all their stations were equipped with the latest cutting-edge technology. With over 100 units deployed across 20 states, this is a huge project. We believe that only LiveU and Lamhas are equipped to provide the resources and manpower needed to support its full implementation. We look forward to our continued success together," said Mr. Ranjit Bhatti, Director of South Asia, LiveU Ltd. About TV18 TV18 Broadcast Ltd is one of India's popular television broadcasting networks. It includes one of India's leading news networks comprising channels such as CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz, CNBC Awaaz, CNBC-TV18 Prime HD, CNN-News18, News18 India,New18 UP/Uttarakhand, New18 Bihar/Jharkhand, News18 Bangla, News18 Odia, News18 MP/Chhattisgarh, News18 Rajasthan, News18 Punjab/Haryana/HP, News18 Gujarati, News18 Assam/NE, News18 Kannada, News18 Tamilnadu, News18 Kerala, News18 Urdu and News18 Lokmat. TV18 also operates a joint venture with Viacom, called Viacom18, which houses a portfolio of popular entertainment channels Colors, Colors HD, Colors Infinity, Colors Infinity HD, Rishtey, Rishtey Cineplex, Cineplex HD, Colors Gujrati, Colors kannada, Colors kannada HD, Colors Marathi, Colors Marathi HD, Colors Bangla, Colors Bangla HD, Colors Odia, Colors Super, Colors Tamil, Colors Tamil HD, Colors Kannada Cinema, MTV, MTV Beats, MTV Beats HD,MTV Indies, MTV HD+, SONIC, Comedy Central, Comedy Central HD, VH1, VH1 HD, Nick, Nick Junior, Nick HD+ - and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, the group's film entertainment business and a joint venture with AETN, called AETN18, which houses a portfolio of popular infotainment channels-History TV18, History TV18 HD, FYI TV18, FYI TV18 HD, along with other joint venture channels such as Homeshop18, Shop CJ, Toppers. About LiveU LiveU is driving the live video revolution, providing live video streaming for TV, mobile, online and social media. Let your audience become part of your story with high-quality and flawless live video, transmitted from anywhere in the world, through the use of our patented bonding and video transport technology. LiveU creates a consistent bandwidth and a reliable connection so you can acquire, manage and distribute high quality remote live broadcasts over IP. Our broad portfolio of products sets the industry standard for live video production. From backpacks to smartphones, and satellite/cellular hybrid to external antenna solutions, LiveU offers a complete range of devices for live video coverage anytime, anywhere. In addition, LiveU offers extensive cloud-based management and video distribution solutions. With over 3,000 customers in 130+ countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, online media, news agencies and social media. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923781/TV18_and_LiveU.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/267684/liveu_logo.jpg PWRPWR