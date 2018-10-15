TV18 Broadcast Q2 net profit at Rs 40.36 crore

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Media firm TV18 Broadcast today reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 40.36 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018.The company had reported a net profit of Rs 7.33 crore in the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal.Its total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,201.50 crore. It was Rs 234.97 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, TV18 Broadcast said in a BSE filing.The company said consequent to Viacom18 Media and IndiaCast Media Distribution becoming subsidiaries with effect from March 1, 2018, the figures for the current quarter are not comparable with those of the earlier quarters."Consequent to Viacom18 Media and IndiaCast Media Distribution becoming subsidiaries with effect from March 1, 2018, the figures for the current quarter and half year are not comparable with those of the corresponding periods," the company said.Its total expense was at Rs 1,146.10 crore during the quarter.Shares of TV18 Broadcast today settled at Rs 39.75 on BSE, up 13.25 per cent from previous close. PTI KRH KRH BALBAL