TV18 Broadcast reports over Rs 146-cr Q3 net profit

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) TV18 Broadcast Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 146.96 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 8.53 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. The figures for the current quarter are not comparable with those of the corresponding period consequent to Viacom18 Media and IndiaCast Media Distribution becoming subsidiaries with effect from March 1, 2018, the company said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue from operation during the third quarter of 2018-19 stood at Rs 1,474.7 crore. It was Rs 271.13 crore during the same quarter of the previous fiscal, TV18 Broadcast said. Shares of TV18 Broadcast were trading 1.73 per cent up, at Rs 38.20 apiece on BSE. PTI SVK SVK RUJ DRR