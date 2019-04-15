TV18 Broadcast reports Q4 net profit of Rs 29.9 crore

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) TV18 Broadcast Ltd Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 29.9 crore and a total income of Rs 1,196.55 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The media and entertainment firm had registered a net profit of Rs 4.67 crore and a total income of Rs 765.12 crore in the January-March quarter of the previous financial year. In a regulatory filing, TV 18 Broadcast said consequent to Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd and IndiaCast Media Distribution Pvt Ltd becoming subsidiaries with effect from March 1, 2018, the figures for the current quarter and nine months are not comparable with those of the corresponding periods. TV18 Chairman Adil Zainulbhai said: "The new tariff order has thrown up an opportunity for broadcasters to tailor content creation and curation as well as monetisation dynamics much more closely to the end-consumer, thereby aligning supply to real demand. He added that as regional and digital content takes over the mantle of driving growth from national general entertainment channels (GECs), it is even more imperative that the company stitches together an ecosystem which can provide everything the new-age Indian needs. Shares of TV18 Broadcast were trading 4.68 per cent lower at Rs 36.70 apiece on the BSE. PTI SVK HRS