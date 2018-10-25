Tvisha Technologies Launches TimeDynamo, a New Age Biometric Attendance System

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, October 25, 2018/PRNewswire/ --In an increasingly dynamic business environment, all scales of industries require real-time Biometric Attendance System and a seamless access control solution. There are many challenges faced by the industry with most of the existing options, such as fraudulent employee time reporting, accessing and misusing other employee's access cards, altering work hours, et cetera. According to an American Payroll Association, an average employee reportedly plagiarizes approximately 4 and a half hours per week, which is corresponding to 6 weeks' vacation if extended over a year. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/774099/TimeDynamo_Logo.jpg )To sort out the issue, Tvisha Technologies Pvt Ltd has come up with a Biometric Attendance System 'TimeDynamo', a cloud-based application that is completely automated in recognizing employee attendance based on physiological characteristics and is an integrated HR application in itself.TimeDynamo's primary features include tracking & storing employee attendance, leave management request and approvals, managing employee information, and generating customized e-attendance data, which could readily be integrated or uploaded into existing HR or payroll management systems. Employees can see their own timesheet while the team leads can behold the attendance of the team members on TimeDynamo's user friendly mobile app. This product is very helpful for startups, small & big retailers & MSMEs and presently offered in SaaS-based subscription model. The current edition of TimeDynamo supports fingerprint access, which provides the clock in/out, break patterns, leaves, permissions, OT requests and expense claims of employees. Industries like healthcare and retail do not function in the same timings and it is a strenuous task for the management to create separate schedules for each section. But with roster, a feature of TimeDynamo, retail and healthcare organizations could create weekly/monthly work schedules customizing employee shifts, week offs, overtime and branch/leave swapping as per their business need. The company's CEO Mr. Sudhir Naidu expresses, "TimeDynamo has already helped more than 100+ enterprises automate their day-to-day life activities successfully." He proudly mentions, "TimeDynamo has been shortlisted by NASSCOM under top 10 innovative Product Showcases, in the fifth edition of Nasscom Product Conclave (NPC). And TimeDynamo will be launching the Dual Iris and Geo-location based attendance recording platform and a fully integrated payroll management system, before the end of this year."About Tvisha Technologies: Tvisha Technologies is an innovative and a leading mobile app development company based in India with its centers over in USA and UAE. Tvisha has been a hub for expert app developers who worked with all scales of industries covering all domains ranging from OnDemand App development to Internet of Things (IoT). TimeDynamo Website Link: http://www.timedynamo.com/Twitter Link: https://twitter.com/DynamoTimeFacebook Link: https://www.facebook.com/Time-DynamoSource: Tvisha Technologies Private Limited PWRPWR