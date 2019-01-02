TVS December sales up 6 pc at 2,71,395 units

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) TVS Motor Company Wednesday reported 6 per cent increase in total sales at 2,71,395 units in December 2018.The company had posted total sales of 2,56,870 units in December 2017, TVS Motor said in a statement.Total two-wheeler sales grew 4 per cent last month at 2,58,709 units as against 2,47,591 units in December 2017.Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 2,09,906 units in December 2018, up 1 per cent from 2,07,739 units in the year-ago month, it added.Scooter sales were higher 9 per cent 91,480 units last month as compared to 83,638 units in December 2017, while motorcycle sales grew 13 per cent to 1,07,189 units from 95,246 units in the same month a year ago, the company said.Three-wheeler sales were at 12,686 units last month, up 37 per cent from 9,279 units in the same month a year ago.TVS Motor said its total exports grew 26 per cent 60,262 units in December 2018 from 47,818 units in the year-ago month.Two-wheeler exports rose 22 per cent at 48,803 units last month as against 39,852 units in December 2017. PTI RKL RKL ANUANU