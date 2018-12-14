scorecardresearch
TVS launches three new products in Peru

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) TVS Motor Company Friday said announced the launch of three new products -- super-premium motorcycle TVS Apache RR 310, 125cc scooter TVS NTORQ 125 and motorcycle TVS Apache RTR 160 4V -- in the Peru market. TVS Motor Company in partnership with its local distributors Indian Motos, also announced the opening of a showroom in Lima. Indian Motos distributes TVS Motor Company products to over 170 sales points across Peru, the company said in a statement. TVS Motor Company Senior Vice President, International Business R Dilip said the company is optimistic about strengthening its presence in the Peru market with the help of its distributors Indian Motos. "In our six-year association, they have helped establish our brand in the country especially in terms of three-wheelers. Today, we are delighted to launch three new products and open a state-of-the-art showroom in Peru," he added. TVS Apache RR 310 is the first super-premium motorcycle brand from the company. TVS NTORQ 125 has been developed based on the TVS Racing pedigree. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is a 160cc motorcycle. PTI SVK SVK ANSANS

