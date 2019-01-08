TVS Motor Co calls for cut in GST rate on two-wheelers

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) TVS Motor Company Chairman Venu Srinivasan Tuesday joined the chorus calling for reduction in GST rate on two-wheelers, saying the mass mobility item should not be bench-marked against luxury goods. Last week, the chairman of the country's largest two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp, Pawan Munjal had called for GST rate cut on bikes and scooters to 18 per cent from the current rate of 28 per cent. "Given the importance of the twowheeler segment as an item for mass mobility, the GST rates for two-wheelers undoubtedly needs to be reconsidered," Srinivasan said in a statement. He further said rising urbanisation, increasing purchasing power and the enhanced need for connectivity particularly in the mid-sized and smaller cities across India, has fuelled the two-wheeler revolution for personal mobility. "It (two-wheeler) certainly cannot be benchmarked against the prevalent GST rates for luxury goods at 28 per cent, especially given the current state of inconsistencies with the integrated multi-modal public transport systems across India," he added. Srinivasan further said with new safety norms and BSVI integration also around the corner, both of which will increase two-wheeler prices, "it has become even more imperative to relook at the GST rates for two wheelers to ensure social inclusion that is sustainable in the longer run". Last week, Munjal had stated that reduction in tax rate would not only help millions of two-wheeler customers, but also the entire value chain dependent on the sector. He stated that such a step was absolutely imperative to ensure growth in the auto sector to create and sustain inclusive economic growth. Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj also reportedly supported the demand for cut in GST on two-wheeler stating such a step would help mitigate increase in costs that would come with the implementation of new safety and emission norms. PTI RKL MR