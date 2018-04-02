TVS Motor Company Mar sales up 27 pc at 3,26,659 units

(Eds: Correcting month in headline)

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) TVS Motor Company today reported a 27 per cent increase in total sales at 3,26,659 units in March.

The company had sold a total of 2,56,341 units in the same month of the previous year, it said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales were at 3,15,765 units last month as against 2,50,979 units in March 2017, a growth of 25.8 per cent.

During the month, domestic two-wheeler sales increased 22.2 per cent to 2,65,166 units as against 2,16,995 units in the year-ago month. PTI MSS ADI MR