TVS Motor Company Q3 net rises 15 pc to Rs 178 crore

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) TVS Motor Company Tuesday reported 15.57 per cent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 178.39 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 154.35 crore in the year-ago quarter. During the reported three-month period, revenue from operations was at Rs 4,663.98 crore, up 26.09 per cent as against Rs 3,698.67 crore in the year-ago quarter.The overall two-wheeler sales of the company, including exports, grew 18.9 per cent to 9.50 lakh units from 7.99 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2017. Motorcycle sales grew 20.3 per cent to 3.78 lakh units in the reported quarter from 3.14 lakh units in the year-ago period.Scooter sales rose 31.7 per cent to 3.54 lakh units from 2.69 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2017. Total exports of the Chennai-based company increased 25.8 per cent to 1.77 lakh units during the reported quarter from 1.40 lakh units in the year-ago period. Total three-wheeler sales grew 47 per cent to 0.40 lakh units in the third quarter of 2018-19 from 0.27 lakh units in the same period of the previous fiscal.Shares of TVS Motor were trading at Rs 552 apiece, up 2.78 per cent from the previous close on BSE.