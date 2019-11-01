TVS Motor Company Registers Sales Growth of 2 Percent Over Previous Month Reduces Trade Stocks for BS VI Transition

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Hosur, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)TVS Motor Company registered sales of 323,368 units in October 2019 as against sales of 398,427 units in the month of October 2018. The company has seen an uptrend in October sales and has significantly rationalised BS IV stocks for the transition to BS VI. Two-WheelerTotal two-wheeler registered sales of 308,161 units in October 2019 as against sales of 384,307 units in the month of October 2018. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 252,684 units in October 2019 as against sales of 338,988 units in the month of October 2018. Total Motorcycle registered sales of 125,660 units in October 2019 as against sales of 150,429 units in October 2018. Total Scooter sales of the Company registered 121,437 units in October 2019 as against sales of 151,040 units in October 2018. ExportsThe Company's total exports grew by 20% increasing from 57,926 units in October 2018 to 69,339 units in October 2019. Two-wheeler exports grew by 22% increasing from 45,319 units in October 2018 to 55,477 units in October 2019. Three-WheelerThree-wheeler sales of the Company grew by 8% increasing from 14,120 units in October 2018 to 15,207 units registered in October 2019. About TVS Motor CompanyTVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavor to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for four years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com. PWRPWR