TVS Motor Company Supports Flood-affected States Across India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Hosur, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today announced their support initiative for flood-affected states across India. As a part of the initiative, the company has extended service support for over 100,000 TVS Motor customers in flood-affected states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and states of North East India from August 26, 2019 to September 15, 2019. In addition, TVS Motor Company through its social arm, Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), announced a contribution of over INR 3 crores towards relief and recovery efforts for states affected by the recent floods. Commenting on this, Mr. K N Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company said, We are saddened by the destruction inflicted by floods across the country and our thoughts and prayers are with the affected citizens. As a customer centric organisation, our initiative is a step towards ensuring quick rehabilitation in these states. Our dealer network was at the forefront of providing immediate relief to the affected customers and to further the reach, we are setting up structured service camps in flood-affected states. This will facilitate better and safer mobility for our customers. As a part of the service support initiative, TVS Motor Company will offer 100% labour discount on service for flood-affected non-insurance vehicles and ensure facilitation of insurance wherever applicable. In case of water ingression in the engine, oil will be replaced for free. The company network will also extend the service of free towing of vehicle to workshop within the radius of 20 kilometres, facilitate warranty approval on exceptional cases and provide an exchange offer on vehicle post repair. The company will ensure adequate availability of genuine spare parts for all TVS Motor customers to ensure a hassle-free and quick service experience. TVS Motor Company has initiated tie-up with multiple insurance companies to accelerate the claim process and will ensure availability of required parts in the region. The company will create awareness for the initiative via SMS/WhatsApp campaign, promote through leaflets and BTL activities and also share the details on TVS Motor Company social media handles. About TVS Motor CompanyTVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavor to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for four years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com. PWRPWR