TVS Motor drives in Apache RTR range with ABS

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) TVS Motor Company Thursday said it has upgraded its entire Apache RTR bike range with anti-lock braking system (ABS) technology. With ABS, TVS Apache RTR 160 is priced at Rs 85,510, TVS Apache RTR 180 is tagged at Rs 90,978, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V at Rs 89,785 and TVS Apache RTR 200 at Rs 1.11 lakh. "This one-of-a-kind racing-tuned ABS technology ensures maximum dynamic performance along with cutting-edge safety technology to our consumers," TVS Motor Company Director and Chief Executive Officer K N Radhakrishnan said in a statement. The motorcycles are already on sale in market to ensure proactive compliance to the regulatory requirement laid down by the central government, he added. PTI MSS HRS