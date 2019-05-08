scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

TVS Motor invests USD 3.85 mn in TagBox

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) TVS Motor Company has invested USD 3.85 million (about Rs 26.69 crore) in TagBox, a machine learning platform company as part of its Series A funding round.This round was entirely led by TVS Motor Company and its Singapore based subsidiary TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte Limited, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.The current investment in Tagbox is part of the initial set of investments, being made in strategically relevant digital startups, it said.TagBox plans to use the funds to strengthen product innovation and R&D, while expanding its global footprint, it added. PTI DP BAL

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos