TVS Motor January sales up 31 pc at 2,71,801 units

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) TVS Motor Company today reported a 31 per cent increase in total sales at 2,71,801 units in January.

The company had sold a total of 2,07,059 units in the same month of the previous year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales were at 2,62,995 units last month as against 2,02,209 units in January last year, a growth of 30.1 per cent.

TVS Motor said its total exports grew 25.5 per cent in January at 42,802 units as compared with 34,110 units in the same month last year. PTI MSS SBT