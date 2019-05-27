TVS Motor launches Apache RR 310 bike with race tuned clutch

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) TVS Motor Company Monday said it has launched its TVS Apache RR 310 bike with race tuned slipper clutch, priced at Rs 2.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company said the existing TVS Apache RR 310 owners could also get the feature retrofitted to their motorcycles for a nominal price. "The super-premium motorcycle, which is seen as an ultimate track weapon, originates from our racing pedigree and boasts of industry-first features. Equipping it with this technology is a natural progression for the bike," TVS Motor Company Director and CEO K N Radhakrishnan said in a statement. TVS Apache RR 310 comes with a reverse inclined Double Over Head Cam liquid cooled engine with additional oil cooling technology mated to a speed gear box. It also features twin projector head lamps and sports tyres. PTI MSS ANUANU