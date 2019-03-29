TVS Motor launches Apache RTR 160 4V in Colombia

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) TVS Motor Company Friday said it has launched TVS Apache RTR 160 4V in Colombia. "It is the most powerful 160cc motorcycle in Colombia and embodies the latest racing technology with best-in-class performance. We are confident that the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V will delight customers in Colombia," TVS Motor Company Senior Vice President - International Business R Dilip said in a statement. The motorcycle comes with a 159.7 cc, single-cylinder 4-stroke oil-cooled engine that churns out 16.5 PS of power. PTI MSS RVKRVK