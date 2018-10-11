TVS Motor launches updated version of its scooter Wego

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) TVS Motor Company Thursday launched a refreshed version of its scooter Wego priced at Rs 53,027 (ex-showroom Delhi).The new version comes with new features including a 20-litre utility box, sporty wheel-rim stickers, pass-by switch and a maintenance free battery."At TVS Motor Company, we have brought in interventions across our product portfolio based on evolving customer requirements. TVS WEGO is inspired by the youthful lifestyle of our target audience," Aniruddha Haldar, VP (Marketing) Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters and Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company said. The company is confident that this refreshed version of TVS Wego will resonate with the customers, he added. The 110-cc scooter comes with full metal body, advanced digital speedometer, among other features. PTI MSS SHW ANUANU