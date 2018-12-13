TVS Motor rolls out 50,000 unit of BMW 310cc series bike

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) TVS Motor Company Thursday said it has crossed 50,000 production milestone for BMW 310 cc series bikes in less than two years after rolling out the first unit of the range from its Hosur plant. In April 2013, TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad signed a long-term strategic partnership to manufacture sub-500cc motorcycles for the global markets. This collaboration has resulted in the launch of three products on the 310cc platform namely BMW G 310 R, BMW 310 GS and TVS Motor Companys TVS Apache RR 310. "Over the course of this six-year partnership, we have had an opportunity to create a common learning platform for both the companies resulting in the creation of aspirational products for the global market," TVS Motor Company Director and CEO KN Radhakrishnan said in a statement. It is heartening to see BMWs foray into sub 500cc segment meet with positive response across the globe, he added. "In them (TVS), we found a perfect partner who have always stood for high quality and technology," BMW Motorrad Head Markus Schramm said. We are delighted that we have rolled out the 50,000 unit of our 310 series motorcycles in less than two years, Schramm added. Motorrad began exports of BMW G 310 R and BMW 310 GS in December 2016; and currently, these two models are being offered in more than 90 countries. PTI MSS SHW ANSANS