TVS Motor sales down marginally in March at 3,25,345 units

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Chennai-based TVS Motor Company Monday reported a marginal decline in total sales at 3,25,345 units in March 2019.The company had sold 3,26,667 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Co said in a regulatory filing.Total two-wheelers sales during the month stood at 3,10,901 units as against 3,15,773 units in March 2018, down 1.54 per cent.Domestic two-wheelers sales were at 2,47,710 units last month, down /R-6.59 per cent from 2,65,174 units in the same month last year.Motorcycles sales grew by 4.95 per cent to 1,41,086 units from 1,34,420 units in March last year, while scooter sales were down /R2.47 per cent to 98,477 units in March as against 1,00,972 units in the year-ago period.Three-wheeler sales grew by 33 per cent last month to 14,444 units compared to 10,894 units in March 2018. Total exports were up 28 per cent at 76,405 units last month as against 59,628 units registered in the year-ago period, the company said.For the fiscal ended March 31, TVS said its two-wheeler sales grew by 12 per cent at 37.57 lakh units as against 33.67 lakh units in the previous fiscal. PTI RKL RKL BALBAL