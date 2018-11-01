TVS Motor sales up 26% in October

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) TVS Motor Co Thursday reported 26 per cent rise in sales to 3,98,427 units in October as against 3,17,411 units in the same month last year.Total two-wheeler sales grew 25 per cent at 3,84,307 units last month as compared to 3,08,364 units in the year-ago month, TVS Motor said in a statement.Domestic two-wheeler sales were up 25 per cent at 3,38,988 units last month as compared to 2,70,372 units in October last year, it added.Scooter sales were at 1,51,040 units as against 1,06,910 units, representing a growth of 41 per cent.Motorcycle sales increased 20 per cent to 1,50,429 units last month as compared to 1,25,409 units in October 2017, it said.The company's total exports grew 27 per cent to 57,926 units in October as against 45,437 units in the year-ago month, the company said. PTI MSS BALBAL