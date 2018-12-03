TVS Motor sales up 27% in November

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) TVS Motor Company Monday reported 27 per cent increase in total sales at 3,19,965 units in November. The company had sold 2,51,965 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement. The Chennai-based firm said domestic two-wheeler sales were at 2,60,253 units last month as against 2,03,138 units in November 2017, a growth of 28 per cent. Motorcycle sales during the month grew by 29 per cent at 1,19,883 units as compared to 93,202 units November 2017. Scooter sales stood at 1,11,763 units last month as against 78,397 units in November 2017, a growth of 43 per cent, it said. TVS Motor Company said its three-wheeler sales rise 48 per cent to 12,823 units in November 2018 from 8,642 units registered in the year-ago month. During the month, exports were at 58,476 units, a growth of 24 per cent from 47,207 units in November 2017. Two-wheeler exports grew by 17 per cent to 46,889 units last month from 40,185 units in November 2017, it added. PTI RKL SHWANS