TVS Motor sales up 5 pc in April at 3,18,937 units

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) TVS Motor Company Thursday posted five per cent rise in total sales at 3,18,937 units in April.The company sold 3,04,795 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor said in a regulatory filing.Total two-wheeler sales during the month increased 4 per cent to 3,05,883 units as against 2,93,418 units in April 2018. Domestic two-wheeler sales were at 2,48,456 units last month, up 3 per cent from 2,41,604 units in the same month last year.Motorcycle sales grew 9 per cent to 1,43,063 units from 1,31,704 units in April last year. Scooter sales were also up 9 per cent to 97,323 units in April as against 89,245 units in the year-ago period.Three-wheeler sales grew 15 per cent last month to 13,104 units compared to 11,377 units in April 2018.Total exports were up 13 per cent at 69,565 units last month as against 61,798 units registered in the year-ago period, the company said.