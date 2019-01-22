TVS Motor shares rise 3% after impressive Q3 numbers

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Shares of TVS Motor Company Tuesday rose 3 per cent after it reported 15.57 per cent on year increase in standalone net profit at Rs 178.39 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018. The stock gained 4.06 per cent to Rs 559.90 during the day and finally settled 2.94 per cent higher at Rs 553.85 on BSE. At the NSE, the scrip climbed 3.11 per cent to Rs 555. During the day, it was trading at a high of Rs 560.95, up 4.21 per cent. In terms of equity volume, 6.98 lakh shares were traded on BSE, while over one crore scrips changed hands on NSE. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 154.35 crore in the year-ago quarter. During the reported three-month period, revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,663.98 crore, up 26.09 per cent as against Rs 3,698.67 crore in the year-ago quarter. The Chennai-based company's total exports increased 25.8 per cent to 1.77 lakh units during the reported quarter from 1.40 lakh units in the year-ago period. PTI SRS RVKRVK