TVS Motor unveils 3 concept vehicles at Auto Expo 2018

Greater Noida, Feb 7 (PTI) TVS Motor Company today unveiled its electric scooter concept Creon and a 220cc single-cylinder engine bike Zeppelin at the Auto Expo 2018 here.

The company also showcased its ethanol-powered motorcycle, Apache RTR 200 Fi Ethanol, aimed at reducing carbon footprint on the environment.

"The three concept vehicles are a feedback from the customers over a long period of time and it will be converted into more such products in future," TVS Motor company President and CEO KN Radhakrishnan told reporters here.

TVS Creon has a range of 0-60 kmph in under 5.1 seconds, the company said, adding that it has a rapid charging time of 60 minutes for 80 per cent of charge.

The vehicle is powered by lithium ion battery capable of delivering 12kw of instantaneous power.

TVS Zappelin, on the other hand, comes with a 220cc engine coupled with integrated starter generator (ISG) and has a 48V lithium ion battery for powerful performance.

The ethanol-powered TVS Apache comes with a torque of 18.1 NM at the rate of 7,000 rpm and has a ascending top speed of 129 kmph.

TVS also announced its tie up with Intel for smart connected technologies and energy efficient two-wheelers. "TVS Motor and Intel have worked together to transform urban mobility with a product line of smart connected gadgets on energy efficient two-wheelers," TVS Motor Company President-New Product Development Vinay Harne said.