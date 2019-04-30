TVS Motor's PAT falls 19 pc to Rs 134 cr in March quarter

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) TVS Motor Company Tuesday reported a 19.2 per cent decline in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 133.8 crore for the fourth quarter of 2018-19. The company had posted a PAT of Rs 165.6 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Revenue from operations rose to 4,384.02 crore, compared with Rs 4,007.24 crore a year ago, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing. The company's overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including exports, grew to 9.07 lakh units during the January-March quarter, against 8.89 lakh units in the year-ago period. For the entire 2018-19 fiscal, the company posted a PAT of Rs 670.1 crore, up 1.13 per cent from Rs 662.6 crore in 2017-18. Revenue from operations for 2018-19 stood at Rs 18,209.92 crore as compared with Rs 15,518.63 crore in 2017-18. The company said its overall two-wheeler sales stood at 37.57 lakh units in the last financial year, compared with 33.67 lakh units in 2017-18. Shares of the company Tuesday ended 4.03 per cent down to Rs 486 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS HRS