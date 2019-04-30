scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

TVS Motor's PAT falls 19 pc to Rs 134 cr in March quarter

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) TVS Motor Company Tuesday reported a 19.2 per cent decline in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 133.8 crore for the fourth quarter of 2018-19. The company had posted a PAT of Rs 165.6 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Revenue from operations rose to 4,384.02 crore, compared with Rs 4,007.24 crore a year ago, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing. The company's overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including exports, grew to 9.07 lakh units during the January-March quarter, against 8.89 lakh units in the year-ago period. For the entire 2018-19 fiscal, the company posted a PAT of Rs 670.1 crore, up 1.13 per cent from Rs 662.6 crore in 2017-18. Revenue from operations for 2018-19 stood at Rs 18,209.92 crore as compared with Rs 15,518.63 crore in 2017-18. The company said its overall two-wheeler sales stood at 37.57 lakh units in the last financial year, compared with 33.67 lakh units in 2017-18. Shares of the company Tuesday ended 4.03 per cent down to Rs 486 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS HRS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos