TVS sees growth in premium motorcycles sales

Kolkata, Mar 7 (PTI) TVS Motor Company, a part of the TVS Group, is experiencing higher growth in sales of premium motorcycles, though the volumes were lower than the mass segment, a company official said today.

"In the premium category, we have bikes with capacities ranging from 160 cc to 310 cc. We are witnessing a higher growth in this segment though the volumes are lower than the mass models in the 100 cc and 110 cc categories," Aniruddha Haldar, VP (marketing), commuter motorcycles and scooters, of TVS Motor said.

TVS Motor today marked its presence in the 125 cc scooter segment through a new launch targeting the growing young male segment.

In the scooter segment, Haldar said there was strong growth with double-digit CAGRs in the last five years.

"What is happening is that there was a persistent shift from motorcycles to scooters. Category sales in scooters were now 35 per cent of overall sales," he said.

Contribution of scooter sales to the overall turnover of two-wheelers was nearly 33 per cent, the balance being from motorcycles, the official said.

Haldar claimed that TVS Motors was the number two player in the scooter segment and number three in the two-wheeler category. PTI DC RBT