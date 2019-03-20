Twenty eight branded mobile phone recovered, accused arrested

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) The police have arrested two men and apprehended a juvenile from Shahdara district and recovered 28 branded mobiles including iPhones from them, officials said on Wednesday.The accused were identified as Vikash Rathi (19), a resident of Gandhi Nagar and Kamal Singh (20), a resident of Krishna Nagar. The victim in his complaint said that on February 23, at about 10 am, he had left his shop for some time but on coming back found around 30 old and new mobile phones stolen, police said.Acting on a tip off, the accused Rathi and Singh were arrested on March 19 while a juvenile was apprehended and 28 stolen mobile phones of different brands including iPhones, Nokia and Samsung were recovered, police added. PTI AMP AMP TDSTDS