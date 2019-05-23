Twenty one out of 24 BJP candidates leading by over 1 lakh votes in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 23 (PTI) As many as 21 out of the 24 BJP candidates are leading by a margin of over one lakh votes, with one having established a lead of more than 4 lakh votes in the trends available so far. The saffron party contested on 24 seats leaving one seat to its alliance partner, who is also ahead.The Congress, which won the assembly elections in the state recently, is trailing behind on all the 25 Lok Sabha seats of the northern state. No result have been declared so far. BJP's Subhas Chand Baheria (Bhilwara) is leading with a margin of 4,45,082 votes while PP Chaudhary (Pali), Devji Patel (Chittorgarh) and Diya Kumari (Rajsamand) are surging ahead with a margin of 3,00,982, 3,12,151 and 3,01,872 votes respectively.Bhagirath Chaudhary (Ajmer) Balak Nath (Alwar), Kailash Chaudhary (Barmer), Nihal Chand (Ganganagar), Rajyavardhan Rathore (Jaipur Rural), Dushyant Singh (Jhalawar-Baran) are leading with a margin of more than two lakh votes.Kanakmal Katara (Banswara), Rajita Koli (Bharatpur), Arjun Ram Meghwal (Bikaner), Rahul Kaswan (Churu), Ramcharan Bohra (Jaipur), Devji Patel (Jalore), Narendra Kumar (Jhunjhunu), Gajendra Singh Shekhwat (Jodhpur), Om Birla (Kota), Sumedhanand (Sikar), Arjun Lal Meena (Udaipur) are leading with a margin of more than 1 lakh votes, according to officials.BJP's alliance partner Rastriya Loktantrik Party candidate Hanuman Beniwal is ahead with over one lakh vote margin. PTI SDA-- Sandeep Singh http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpgWe bring the World to you"Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you. TVSTVS