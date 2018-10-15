Twenty Two Motors joins hands with KYMCO for electric two wheelers

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Electric two-wheeler maker Twenty Two Motors Monday inked a pact with Taiwanese scooter manufacturer KYMCO to manufacture, market and sell electric two-wheelers in India. The partnership marks the entry of KYMCO into the Indian market. "We envisioned to facilitate Indian customers with smart EV vehicles and a proper infrastructure with charging stations and efficient battery and our partnership with KYMCO is the next step in this direction," Parveen Kharb, CEO and Co-Founder, Twenty Two Motors said in a statement. As part of the pact, KYMCO is bringing its electric vehicle solutions - Ionex and Ionex Commercial, to help consumers adopt premium electric mobility. Ionex is an electric vehicle solution that eliminates all barriers for consumers to go green. Ionex Commercial is a tailor-made EV turnkey solution for commercial entities that integrates world-class experts from every necessary field and comprises of a complete arrangement of electric vehicles, charging facilities, removable batteries and advanced IT systems. "KYMCO is on a social mission to change the modern transportation and India is one of most important markets from that point of view," KYMCO Chairman Allen Ko said. PTI MSS MR