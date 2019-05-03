'Twilight' headed for film-concert tour

Los Angeles, May 3 (PTI) The first installment of the "Twilight" saga, which released in 2008, is getting a film-concert tour. The film, which featured Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner in the lead, was based on the first book in the beloved series of YA vampire novels by Stephenie Meyer. According to Variety, Lionsgate announced Thursday that "Twilight" will screen internationally while being accompanied by live performances of Carter Burwell's original score as performed by a full orchestra.The tour will begin in Brazil this August and is followed by stops in Australia and the U K. "Twilight" is a modern-day love story set in the town of Forks, Washington about new transfer student Bella Swan, who meets the mysterious Edward Cullen. When she discovers that Edward is a vampire, a forbidden secret, their lives turn upside down in a fight to preserve their love. Apart from "Twilight", Lionsgate properties "The Hunger Games" and "La La Land" are also set for live-to-film performances. PTI SHDSHD