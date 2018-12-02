Twin lake cycle rally organised in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 2 (PTI) A twin lake cycle rally began here Sunday to give a fillip to the spirit of adventure among the youth, tourists, cyclists and the avid adventure goers, an official spokesman said.Jammu Tourism director O P Bhagat flagged off the rally from Sidhra golf course to picturesque Mansar lake via Surinsar, the spokesman said.He said the twin lake rally was organised under 'Mansar Sunday series' to provide varied experiences to the tourists, youths and adventure enthusiasts.The cycle rally passed through Bajalta, Aitham and stopped at Surinsar where the department of excise had established a hydration-cum-support point, he said.He said the aim of the rally was to provide an enriching experience to the nature-lovers who would cycle through Surinsar Mansar wildlife sanctuary.The rally afforded a lasting memory to the participants while cycling along the glistening waters of Surinsar and Mansar, the spokesman said.He said various cycling clubs including Jammu cyclists group led by Goldy and Praveen Raina, JK randonneurs led by Anil sharma, cyclists from department of physical education of the Jammu University, JK cycling association under sports council and individual bikers from various districts including Samba, Reasi and Udhampur attended the event. PTI TAS DPB