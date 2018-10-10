Twin Recognition for Aspect Software at Frost and Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards 2018

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, October 10, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Aspect Software, a leading provider of fully integrated consumer engagement, workforce optimization, and self-service omni-channel solutions today announced that it has received two prestigious awards at the 2018 Frost and Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards. These are the 2018 Asia-Pacific Outbound Systems Market Share Leadership Award and the 2018 Asia-Pacific Contact Center Application Growth Excellence Leadership Award. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/675536/Aspect_Software.jpg )Aspect has once more received the Asia Pacific Outbound Systems Market Share Leadership Award and has successfully maintained the leadership position for the Outbound segment since 2007. This award is presented by Frost & Sullivan to the company that has demonstrated excellence in capturing the highest market share within its industry in the specific year. The award establishes that Aspect Software is the undisputed leader in the outbound contact center systems market.Aspect Software was also awarded the Asia-Pacific Contact Center Application Growth Excellence Leadership award based on its actual performance in comparison with the overall CC Applications segment. Aspect Software achieved 15.6 percent growth in the APAC region in the on-premise segment. While most leading vendors experienced moderate growth during the year, Aspect registered highest overall year-on-year organic growth during CY17, as per the Frost & Sullivan Contact Center Applications Report Aug 2018.According to Krishna Baidya, Asia-Pacific Head of Customer Contact Research Digital Transformation of Frost & Sullivan, "As the undisputed leader in the outbound contact center applications segment, Aspect Software is capitalizing on the company's mindshare among clients to upsell its other suite of applications. The company is focusing on growing enterprise and mid-market shares and recruiting and enabling more partners in the region in recent years."Aspect's proven capabilities, expansive partner network in Asia-Pacific, emphasis on value creation, and proactive engagement with clients is backed by excellent customer support services. This approach allowed the vendor to strengthen its position in traditional markets and gain foothold in emerging ones, enabling Aspect to register a remarkable 15% annual growth in 2017 and making the company a worthy recipient of this recognition," he added."Over our illustrious history of over 45 years, we've weathered many technological or market-related storms. Throughout, our focus has steadfastly remained on helping companies to create superior experiences for their customers and employees. Glad to see that the industry recognizes our deep commitment to better engagement experiences for all," said Krishna Arani - SVP & GM, Asia Pacific & Middle East, Aspect Software."This recognition from Frost and Sullivan is indeed a great honor for Aspect Software. It reaffirms our belief in our approach of putting our customer first. We've been working to empower our customers with the right tools and technologies to help them become more productive, effective and efficient in their customer engagements. It's heartening to know that our efforts are headed in the right direction," said Manish Bajaj - RVP & Managing Director - India and Middle East, Aspect Software.The Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards have identified and honored best-in-class companies that have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries. Award recipients were identified based on in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. As part of the evaluation, companies are typically studied on their revenues, market share, capabilities, and overall contribution to the industry in order to identify best practices.About Aspect Software Aspect helps enterprises break down the walls between people, processes, systems and data sources, allowing organizations to unite around the customer journey. By developing fully native interaction management, workforce optimization and self-service capabilities within a single customer engagement center, we enable dynamic, conversational interactions and create a truly frictionless omni-channel customer experience. Leveraging the agility of our worldwide cloud infrastructure and over 40 years of industry ingenuity, Aspect conveniently and easily connects questions to answers while helping enterprises keep service levels high and operational costs contained. For more information, visit http://www.aspect.com.Follow Aspect on Twitter at @AspectSoftware. About Frost & Sullivan Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants.For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1,000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies? http://www.frost.com