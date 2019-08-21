Twitter service faces outage in India

(Eds: Adding Twitter spokesperson's quote) New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Social media platform Twitter on Wednesday faced outage in India for about an hour. Several Twitter users complained about the platform not working at around 8 pm on Wednesday. Website Down Detector, which monitors service outage of various platform, recorded 2,764 complaint about the platform outage in India. Responding to an e-mail query, a Twitter spokesperson said, "Some people in India briefly experienced issues accessing Twitter due to a network issue impacting Android. We have resolved the problem and the service is running again." Twitter is estimated to have around 3.4 crore users in the country. PTI SR PRS HRS