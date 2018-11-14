scorecardresearch
Twitter suspends two fake accounts run in EC's name

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Twitter has suspended two fake accounts being run in the name of the Election Commission, a poll panel spokesperson said Wednesday.The two accounts -- both being run as 'Election Commission of India' by separate handles @Election Comm and @DalitFederation -- were suspended after the poll panel asked Twitter to take "decisive action", the spokesperson said.The EC does not have its own verified Twitter handle. While the two accounts had not tweeted so far, they had followers in thousands and the EC feared that they could mislead public. PTI NAB DPB

